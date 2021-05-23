Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports of the England captain's desire to part ways with the north London club surfaced earlier in the week.

In the aftermath of the bombshell, numerous English teams have been linked with a move for Kane, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Realistically, they are the only clubs who can afford the 27-year-old, with Daniel Levy to demand £150 million for Kane due to the fact he still has three years remaining on his current contract.

City appear to be the most realistic destination for Kane, although United could be the dark horse in the race for the Englishman's signature.

The Times report that the Red Devils are planning to make a huge offer for Kane, one that would compensate him for lost earnings at Spurs if he were to hand in a formal transfer request.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

Now, you might be thinking; why would United go all out for a striker when Edinson Cavani recently penned a new deal at the club?

Well, the Uruguayan's contract extension certainly won't hinder a move for Kane, as Cavani himself has been speaking positively about him in the dressing room.

That's according The Sun, who also state that United's English trio of Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw - worth a combined total of £135m according to Transfermarkt valuations - plan to use their time with Kane at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament to help convince him to join the club.

A source told the publication: “All the players have been discussing Harry leaving Spurs.

“The English players plan to work on him when they meet up. They know how good he is and though he would present competition to someone like Marcus, they are excited at the thought of playing with him.

“Edinson has not been shy in telling everyone how highly he rates him. His English isn’t great - but he can get his message across.

“Harry is a similar kind of player, so all the players think he would fit well into their system as they like to play on the counter-attack, like Spurs do.”

English players to work their persuasive magic in the summer and the seal of approval from Cavani? That certainly bodes well for United.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News