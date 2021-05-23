Atletico Madrid held their nerve on Saturday evening to clinch their 11th La Liga title with a 2-1 win over Real Vallodolid.

Diego Simeone's side knew that destiny was in their hands when they stepped onto the Estadio José Zorrilla turf yesterday.

A win was enough to guarantee them top spot irrespective of results elsewhere and, despite an early setback, they eventually got the job done thanks to second-half goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez.

Swathes of Atletico supporters congregated in the stadium car park for the game in anticipation of winning the title.

The fans got what they came for and the players, still cladded in their kits, joined them after the game to get the celebrations underway.

However, amid concerns over the breach of coronavirus protocols, the police presence outside of the stadium soon intervened and moved to separate the players and supporters.

The attempts to disperse the sizable gathering left one supporter injured and on the ground of the car park outside the stadium.

It's unclear exactly what happened to the supporter but Atletico star Yannick Carrasco showed a touch of class to console him while in visible distress.

The Belgium international, who scored six goals and provided ten assists in 30 La Liga games en route to the title, went over to the injured fan and gave him his shirt.

You can watch a clip of the incident below:

What a brilliant gesture from Carrasco.

We hope that the supporter involved is in good health and makes a full recovery following the incident.

