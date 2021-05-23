Scotland’s Josh Taylor has become the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO World Champion in the super-lightweight category after a great contest against Mexico’s Jose Ramirez.

Taylor won on a unanimous judge vote with a score of 114-112 in Taylor’s favour, appearing on all three judge’s scorecards.

Taylor floored Ramirez in the sixth and seventh rounds after Ramirez started strong and aggressively, resulting in a cut to the Scot, just above his left eye.

Taylor’s response was worthy of a World Champion, as Taylor dominated the next four rounds, with a stalemate in the final four rounds cemented the four-titles to the Scot.

On his victory, Taylor stated, per Sky Sports:

"I'm ecstatic. I've trained my whole life for this,

"I've dedicated my whole life for this moment. I've dreamt of it so many times over, man. I'm so, so happy. I'm over the moon. I've trained for this moment all my life.

"I've got nothing but love for Ramirez. This week was no disrespect. It was all part of the mind games to get in his head, to make him more eager to jump in at me and be more aggressive, to use his aggression against him.

"I thought the scorecards were a little tight. I thought they were well wider than that. I wasn't too happy with the selection of the judges, but I wasn't going to moan. I was confident in winning this fight anyway."

Taylor continues his impressive unbeaten run, whereas for Ramirez, he will have to console himself and quickly move on as he receives his first loss.

The Mexican was impressive despite being dropped to the canvas in two consecutive rounds. His willingness to not give up was inspirational and made Taylor work for his four titles.

Taylor then went on to call out Terrance Crawford as he aims to take his career to new heights. The Scot's ambition knows no bounds right now and, after last nights performance, who can blame him.

Will Taylor’s win inspire his fellow countrymen to success in other sports this year? Let’s wait and see.

