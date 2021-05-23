Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Luiz has probably played his final match for Arsenal.

The Brazilian centre-back is unlikely to feature in the final game of the 2020/21 season against Brighton on Sunday and it was confirmed earlier this week that he will be leaving the club this summer.

Luiz arrived at Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in 2019 and he's ended up being a pretty successful acquisition by the north London outfit.

Yes, he's produced the odd defensive mistake, but the skilful Brazilian defender has turned in a number of world-class displays for the Gunners - the best of the bunch coming in Arsenal's 2019/20 FA Cup final victory.

Luiz is also a very popular guy in the Arsenal dressing room, as was proven by how many of his colleagues left touching comments on his farewell Instagram post.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

He really is adored at the club and the feeling is clearly mutual, because Luiz gave an incredibly emotional goodbye speech to his teammates.

The Brazilian was actually close to tears in the Arsenal dressing room, with the rest of the squad hanging on his every word.

Take a look at footage of Luiz's passionate speech for yourself:

Respect, David.

The 34-year-old really is one of the good guys and manager Mikel Arteta didn't have a bad word to say about him when discussing his imminent departure earlier in the week.

"He is a player that has won everything in football and has earned every right to do so because of who he is as a player and as a person," the Arsenal boss said, per the club's official website.

"I had the privilege to work with him for 18 months, which I really enjoyed. We got on really well, we had some great moments together, he has been really helpful, someone that we really like and appreciate so much, so I just say thank you to him and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter because I am sure, knowing David, that he will have many more to come as a player, and in the future, somehow related to the game."

When asked about the player's character, Arteta added: "When you get to know the person, his background, where he was raised in Brazil, what he's done to get to this point, it's remarkable.

"Then you understand a lot of these things have happened for a reason. It's not just an ability, a quality or determination, it's many other factors. I've really enjoyed learning from him. He's been very helpful every time with the team, and I feel sadness as well because you get attached to the players emotionally.

"First it's the player that we have to get the maximum out of, and then it's the person. When it gets to these stages, it's tough and it hurts because that relationship is now going to be going away at least in this space of not seeing him every day. Again, I have to say thank you to him."

Luiz is going to be missed at Arsenal, that's for sure.

News Now - Sport News