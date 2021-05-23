Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Footage has re-emerged of Mike Tyson in an incredible live interview on Canadian TV.

In what some may call a brave, or stupid (it depends which angle you look at it) decision by the anchor of the show, Nathan Downer, he chooses to bring up Tyson’s criminal past.

The interview started with the usual promotional antics, with Downer asking about the boxer’s time in Canada, including Tyson’s visit to Toronto where he met the City’s Mayor, Rob Ford.

Tyson answered the questions with: "This is the first time, probably in the history of Toronto, where the mayor is bigger than the whole city, he's a bigger celebrity than anyone in the city, so we wanted to see the mayor. He's a really dynamic character."

At the time of the interview, it was the election campaign for the Toronto Mayor which Downer was quick to catch Tyson, where the anchor asked about whether Tyson read up on the controversial Major.

Tyson’s response was clear, and it was at that point tensions started to boil over: "No I didn't read up on him, I watched him on television. He's a big hit in the states."

Now at this point, you would think, “I am interviewing a World Champion and I may have irritated him. Probably best that bring up his past”.

Downer did not think this as he responded to the ignorant answer made by Tyson and decided to irritate the World Champion to the point of a massive meltdown.

"Some of your critics would say, you know, this is a race for mayor, we know you're a convicted rapist, this could hurt his [Ford's] campaign. How would you respond to that?" questioned Downer. What happened next was expected and very unsurprising.

Tyson responded: "Hey, I don't know who said that, you don't know who said that, you know what I mean? And, I don't have no comment for that, you know, because it's negative, you're being negative.

"I met the mayor, nothing they can do about it."

Realising how quickly things were bubbling over, Tyson’s manager tried to rescue the situation, Tyson went on to say: "So interesting that you come across as a nice guy but you're really a piece of sh*t, with that comment.

"F*** you, that was a piece of sh**."

Downer tried his best to save the interview but it was too little too late. Downer asks: "Is it nerve-racking for you to do something like this or is it more nervous for you to box?"

Tyson, who was still bitter about the question earlier responded: "It's more nerve-racking talking to a rat piece of sh*t like you.

"You're a piece of sh**. F*** you."

Shockingly the interview finished there, with some people saying that the anchor was very lucky to get out of that situation with no serious consequences.

