Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Speculation linking Harry Kane with a transfer to Manchester City is gathering at pace ahead of the summer window.

What's the latest on Harry Kane to Manchester City?

Kane's lust for silverware has prompted questions about his future at Tottenham Hotspur in the past eighteen months.

And during a week in which he openly discussed his future in an interview with Gary Neville, Kane cut a crestfallen figure as he trudged around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch following Spurs' final home game of the season against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

His applause for the remaining fans looked more significant than the mere fulfilment of an end-of-season ritual. It appeared to be a poignant goodbye to the club that, barring handful of loan spells, he's spent the entirety of his career with.

Kane has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium on multiple occasions in 2021, but the past seven days have added an extra layer of legitimacy to suggestions that he may finally embark on a new challenge this summer.

And according to the highly influential City journalist Ian Cheeseman, who covers the club for Sony Sports, there is now a "real possibility" that Kane will sign for the Premier League champions in a deal worth in excess of £100m.

What is Kane's asking price?

According to a report published by the Daily Mail back in February, Spurs are holding out for a fee of £150m for Kane's services.

That would be the most City have ever spent on a single player and also set a new British transfer record, yet it's hard to dispute Kane's gargantuan valuation given the unrelenting consistency he provides.

During a tepid season for Spurs collectively, Kane has still managed to score 32 goals and provide 16 assists across all competitions.

Those numbers are up there with the very best in world football and the stats only touch the surface of what Kane's capable of.

Will Harry Kane end up at Chelsea? Find out more on The Football Terrace!

What has Pep Guardiola said about Kane?

Pep Guardiola rather infamously labelled Spurs "The Harry Kane team" back in 2017 when Mauricio Pochettino was still at the helm.

His words came back to bite him when the Lilywhites dumped City out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage in 2019, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss had already retracted his statement by that point.

“They (Spurs) showed me how wrong I was," said Guardiola.

"I have said a thousand times since I came here in England about them but of course Harry Kane who can deny [his importance].

"He is the No 9 for the international team, he is an incredible striker and he has everything, right, left, movements, he keeps the ball and sets up the ball.

"He is intelligent and when he is in the box he does everything. He is a modern striker but of course it is not just Harry Kane in Tottenham, we know and we knew it even if people didn't believe me."

It feels like a lifetime ago now but Spurs actually cemented their title credentials with a 2-0 win over City in north London back in October 2020.

Kane played a key role in the expertly devised counter-attacking masterclass, leaving Guardiola with gushing words of admiration once more.

"It’s my fifth season here so I was able to see him so many times. An exceptional player and everybody knows it.”

News Now - Sport News