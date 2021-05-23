Next Saturday evening, Chelsea will do battle with Manchester City in the Champions League final.

It's the third all-English final since the competition was rebranded in 1992/93 and it promises to be an enthralling encounter in Porto.

City will be the favourites, but Chelsea have defeated Pep Guardiola's side in both the FA Cup and Premier League this year.

The Blues certainly have more than enough talent in their squad to defeat the Citizens for a third time in 2021 and replicate their Champions League triumph from 2012.

That year, Chelsea defied all the odds to win club football's biggest prize, defeating Bayern Munich on penalties in the final after Didier Drogba had scored a last-gap equaliser in normal time.

It was a game that the west London side were slightly fortunate to win, with Bayern dominating proceedings on their home patch.

The German side had 43 shots on goal in total and Arjen Robben also missed a penalty in the first half of extra-time.

Chelsea were more than slightly fortunate to have won that night in Bavaria and it seems current manager Thomas Tuchel is very aware of that.

In fact, the 47-year-old labelled the memorable victory as a "burglary" when asked whether he remembered where he was for the game in 2012.

“I think I was in Munich at home and watched it on TV,” Tuchel said, per Guardian. “Let’s say it was not absolutely well deserved. It felt more like a burglary.”

You certainly can't say Tuchel didn't give an honest answer to the question!

While some Chelsea fans may feel the manager's response was a tad too strong, there's no denying the fact that he's bang on the money.

The stars just seemed to align for Roberto Di Matteo's side in 2012 and it helped that they possessed a true match-winner in Drogba to make the most of their luck in Bavaria.

