Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the final game of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign on Sunday.

The Reds have endured a challenging season and fallen well below their typically high standards, but they can still secure their place in next season's Champions League with a win over Palace at Anfield.

Finishing in the top four will be the priority for Jurgen Klopp this afternoon but there is another sub plot bubbling beneath the surface ahead of the game.

With Georginio Wijnaldum's contract due to expire at the end of June, this could be the midfielder's final game in a Liverpool shirt.

Speculation over his future on Merseyside has been ongoing throughout the entirety of the season but there is still no clarity on exactly where his future lies.

A move to Barcelona has been widely mooted and it's looking increasingly likely that Wijnaldum will leave Anfield after five years of excellent service.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been an impeccable steward in Klopp's midfield in recent years, providing a level of technical brilliance and iron-lunged energy that often goes under the radar while Liverpool's iconic front-three steal the headlines.

If this does prove to be his last game for Liverpool, he'll leave with a Premier League title, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to his name.

It's been a stellar stint for the Netherlands international, but what will his legacy look like amongst Liverpool fans?

Can he be considered a club legend given all he's achieved?

Well, a Twitter thread produced by The Tactical Times suggests he's deserving of that label.

The thread claims that judging Wijnaludm based on his return of goals and assists is akin to looking at how well he takes throw ins.

Wijnaldum has made a habit of scoring regularly for the national side and being relatively goal-shy at club level, but that's all down to the role he plays within Klopp's system.

By focussing on the 30-year-old's tactical discipline, professionalism, average number of games played in a single season and selfless attitude to helping the team achieve its goals, The Tactical Times highlight exactly why Wijnaldum will leave behind a glowing legacy.

Here's the thread in full:

