The trilogy is alive and kicking again.

After the controversial court appeal win for Deontay Wilder, which has now delayed the much-anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, the Gypsy King has now signed the contract for the third contest between himself and Wilder.

Fury has posted a video on the internet of him signing the contract followed by some strong words for his opponent.

In the video Fury stated:

“Wilder, contract signed. You’re getting smashed. When I say smashed, I mean, Smash! Smash! Smash! Bang! You’re getting knocked out. End of, one round. You’re going. I’ve got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you. Super smashed.”

It looks like Fury is keener for this fight to happen, than he was for the fight against Joshua, which shows that Fury is oozing with confidence having defeated Wilder twice now.

Wilder will be looking to bounce back from last February, where he was dropped on a number of occasions leading to the TKO win for Fury in the seventh round.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is set to take place in Las Vegas in the Allegiant Stadium, with a provisional date of 24th July. So hopefully by which point England will have won the Euros in time for Fury to destroy Wilder yet again.

Tyson Fury is still undefeated in his professional boxing career, racking up 30 wins where 21 of those victories were down by KO’s and one draw.

Wilder meanwhile has won 42 of his 44 fights winning 41 of those bouts by KO. In fact, it seems that Fury is Wilder’s kryptonite.

It will be crucial for Wilder and his team to work on being explosive from the get-go, as Fury reacted to a slow starting Wilder.

Hopefully with the pandemic getting closer to the end, we might see a packed stadium, just like the good old days.

At the end of the day, the atmosphere in the audience is what makes these fights the stellar blockbusters that they are. Here’s to normality!

