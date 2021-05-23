Who is the best striker in world football?

It’s a question with no definitive right answer, as there is a plethora of world-class players currently worthy of the title.

On Saturday, two of the very best in the business produced the goods for their respective clubs.

Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga goalscoring record by netting his 41st goal of the 2020/21 season for Bayern Munich versus Augsburg.

A few hours later, Luis Suarez scored Atletico Madrid’s winner against Real Valladolid, a goal that won the La Liga title.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

Their heroics have prompted us to have a go at ranking the 11 best strikers in the world right now.

You can check out our attempt below and as we’re focusing on out-and-out strikers, the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah do not feature.

Let's take a look at the list...

11. Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

The Frenchman just about makes the cut at the expense Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. Ben Yedder has been on fire for Monaco this season, scoring 20 goals in his 36 Ligue 1 appearances.

10. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Silva has taken the Bundesliga by storm in 2020/21, netting 28 goals in 32 games. He’s still only 25-years-old as well and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a move to a bigger club.

9. Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

Muriel’s prolificacy this season out in Italy has been nothing short of frightening. The Colombian has scored 22 Serie A goals at an average of one every 63 minutes - outrageous stuff.

8. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Villarreal scored 60 goals in La Liga this season, with Moreno contributing to 50% of them (23 goals, 7 assists). That’s how good the Spaniard has been and he'll be deservedly leading the line for his country at Euro 2020.

7. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Benzema seems to be improving with age. The 33-year-old netted 30 goals across all competitions in 2020/21 and he’s deservedly back in the France squad as a result.

6. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Lukaku really has silenced all his doubters during his time at Inter Milan. The Belgian was the key man behind the club’s Serie A triumph, scoring 23 league goals and delivering countless world-class performances.

5. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Barcelona’s decision to sell Suarez has proven to be a disaster. The 34-year-old Uruguayan was the decisive factor in the La Liga title race, with the last 16 of his 21 league goals earning Atletico 21 points - what a player!

4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbappe has thrived in the central striking role for PSG in 2020/21, scoring a hat-trick away at Barcelona and a brace away at Bayern Munich in the Champions League. He also has 26 goals in just 30 Ligue 1 games. Not bad, Kylian.

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Haaland ahead of Mbappe? We know, controversial, but the Norwegian really has raised the bar in 2020/21. He finished the campaign with 41 goals to his name across all competitions, a total that’s almost unheard of for a 20-year-old.

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kane has proven this season that he is the complete centre-forward. The England captain has carried Spurs, scoring 22 goals and contributing 13 assists in Premier League action. That’s still not good enough for top spot, though…

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

The best of the best right now. Lewandowski’s record-breaking haul of 41 league goals in just 29 games is simply outrageous and at this point in time, he should be the favourite to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

News Now - Sport News