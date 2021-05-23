Premier 15s: Jess Breach scores stunning try for Harlequins to reach final

Harlequins have booked their place in the Premier 15s final after an emphatic victory over Wasps at The Stoop.

The Surrey-based side will be feeling hopeful as two-time runners up in the last two finals of the tournament. The Quins lost to Saracens in the 2018/19 final, who finished with a total of 84 points. However, Gerard Mullen's third consecutive final will surely have the team feeling positive ahead of what could be their first ever Premier 15s title.

In their home match against Wasps, Harlequins secured a comfortable 25-14 victory, with Jess Breach arguably putting in the performance of the afternoon. The England international scored two tries to help see her side into the final, before she was pulled off the pitch due to injury.

Vicki Cornborough opened up the scoring with the home team's first try, before Breach made it 15-0 thanks to a stunning effort through the middle of a bamboozled Wasps defence.

Following a pass from Lagi Tuima, Breach used her blistering pace to break through the defensive line and completely evade two rushing defenders. Wasps simply had no chance of stopping the 23-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, Harlequins will once again face Saracens in the Premier 15s final. The Sarries narrowly beat Loughborough Lightning 28-24, booking their chance to defend yet another Union title.

Twin sisters Bryony and Poppy Cleall each scored two tries at the StoneX Stadium and will be two players the Quins will want to silence when the two sides meet in the final on May 30th. Equally, Breach will be high on the radar of Saracens after her stunning display at The Stoop, however, she was taken off injured against Wasps, so her place in the final currently hangs in the balance.

