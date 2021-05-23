Tottenham latest news: Manager announcement expected next week

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly making strong progress in their hunt for a new permanent manager.

What is the latest Spurs manager news?

The sudden dismissal of Jose Mourinho has left Daniel Levy at one of the most defining junctures in his time as Spurs chairman.

Ryan Mason has been placed in temporary charge of the club and is set to return to his academy role following Sunday's end-of-season finale clash with Leicester City.

There doesn't currently appear to be a clear favourite for the position, but a recent report from Football Insider suggests that Levy and the board are stepping up their hunt as the season draws to a close.

The report claims that Spurs have whittled down their shortlist to just three names, but the identity of those candidates hasn't been revealed.

Though Nuno Espirito Santo's departure from Wolves prompted suggestions that the Portuguese manager could succeed his compatriot in north London, Football Insider claim that he won't be appointed by Spurs.

What does Levy want from his Mourinho replacement?

While writing in his programme notes ahead of the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa earlier this week, Levy revealed what he wants to see from Spurs' next manager.

“We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known – free-flowing, attacking and entertaining – whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent.”

That profile sounds awfully similar to a certain Mauricio Pochettino...

Roberto Martinez and Rafael Benitez are believed to have held discussions with the Lilywhites hierarchy but it's unclear as to whether that duo are named on the three-man shortlist.

When will Spurs hire their next manager?

Having conducted interviews with managers both in the Premier League and overseas, Spurs are expected to make an announcement next week once the 2020/21 season has reached its conclusion, according to sources close to Football Insider.

What has Ryan Mason said about the managerial situation?

Mason has been a straight talker during his interim spell in charge and pleaded ignorance when asked about the future ahead of Spurs' final fixtures of the campaign.

"I am not going to speak about it because I don’t know who the manager is going to be.

“I don’t know if there are players going to be coming in, I don’t know if there are going to be players going out, so it is very difficult for me to give an honest answer about what it is going to look like and how it is going to be.

“I have been asked to do a job for these seven games, we have got one left and the minds of everyone at this football club are on this game, I am not lying in that.

“I have had no conversations about managers next year or players, the only conversations I have had in the last two days have been about the game on Wednesday and the weekend.”

