Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is just a few short weeks from making his return to the ring.

The unbeaten American, who retired as a professional back in 2017, meets internet sensation Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Although the clash is technically supposed to be little more than a glorified sparring session, there is a genuine rivalry between Floyd and Logan.

The pair's first press conference went viral when Logan's brother Jake Paul stole Mayweather's hat, resulting in a mass brawl that took several minutes to bring under control.

Mayweather clearly wants the world to know he is taking the fight seriously, despite Paul's lack of experience between the ropes.

The 44-year-old veteran posted an image of himself training on Instagram this week, together with the caption: "This s*** is blood, sweat, and tears for me."

Eagle-eyed fans on the social media platform, though, were quick to point out that all might not be as it seemed with the picture.

The upload in question (which can be seen above) shows Mayweather with a small patch of what appears to be blood on his left shoulder while training. However, several of Mayweather's followers were immediately suspicious of the small wound.

"Floyd, that blood on your arm looks like it was edited on there", declared one response, which has since attracted more than 570 likes.

"Bruh, this is photoshop," agreed another, with a third comment adding: "That ain't your blood though, lol."

"It's not that deep," joked a further reply.

Even Mayweather supporters had a hard time accepting that the claret was real. One fan wrote: "I love and support ya, but that blood on your shoulder is 100% photoshopped".

As you would expect, of course, 'Money' also received support on the post, with some loyal fans willing to overlook the questionable image.

"The Mayvinci Code will never be unlocked," announced one comment, while another fan confidently predicted: "Logan's done for!"

The authenticity of the hotly-debated post is something that everyone will have their own opinion on. It has to be said, though, that it does look suspect!

As for whether either fighter will see their blood spilled on fight night, we do not have long to wait to find out.

