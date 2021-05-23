Snooker's world number one Judd Trump left fans around the world in awe back in January, when he nailed a long pot so good that it had to been seen to be believed.

The 2019 world champion was trailing Barry Hawkins 5-1 in their semi-final clash at the German Masters - and Trump was in desperate need of something big to kickstart a comeback. It is fair to say that he found it!

The 31-year-old turned the tide in the seventh frame of the match, hitting a magnificent long pot on a green.

The angle and distance of the shot (which you can see below) meant that success was unlikely.

However, facing a sudden-death situation on the scoreboard in the best of 11 frames match, Trump knew he needed to drastically up his game and so fully committed to the shot.

Not only did he miraculously land the almost impossible green, but the cueball then spun perfectly for Trump to land on the brown.

The Bristol man could not have asked for anything to go better when he stepped up to the table to play the shot.

Trump's masterful effort was recently officially recognised as the 'Shot of the Season' by the World Snooker Tour. Without a doubt, the shot was one of the best seen in the sport for many years.

In truth, it would have been a travesty had Trump not claimed the award.

The shot was not only notable for its standalone brilliance, though. It was landed as part of a run that saw Trump rattle off five straight frames against Hawkins to win the match 6-5 and advance in the tournament.

Taking his momentum into the following day's final against Jack Lisowski, Trump cruised to a 9-2 victory over his countryman to claim a second successive German Masters title.

Speaking to Eurosport immediately after his award-winning shot, Trump clearly realised how special it was:

"To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever played a better shot, certainly not in a tournament," he admitted. "That shot really is once in a lifetime, to stop the white like I did."

In many ways the perfect shot, the only thing that could possibly tarnish the shot is that no fans were in attendance to witness it.

The tournament took place behind closed doors in Milton Keynes due to COVID-19 restrictions. A shot as awe-inspiring as Trump's would have brought the roof off of any venue in the world under normal circumstances.

News Now - Sport News