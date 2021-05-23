Sergio Aguero scored his 259th and 260th goals for Manchester City on his final Premier League appearance against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Argentine, who will leave City after nine years this summer, came on in place of Riyad Mahrez with 25 minutes remaining.

And it didn’t take the Premier League legend to get himself on the scoresheet on an emotional afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

The South American, who is expected to join Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, produced a typically cool finish to put City 4-0 up.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden had scored earlier in the match before Pep Guardiola sent on Aguero for one final league appearance in England.

Aguero receives guard of honour

Before kick-off, Aguero received a guard of honour…

Aguero comes on for one last time

And this was the moment he entered the fray midway through the second half…

Aguero's first goal vs Everton

And then came the moment every Man City fan had hoped for - a goal to sign off what has been an unbelievable spell in the Premier League with Man City.

What a finish from the great man…

Aguero's final PL goal for Man City

Aguero then made it 5-0 with a powerful header from Fernandinho’s cross…

Aguero breaks Wayne Rooney record

He broke Wayne Rooney’s record for the most goals scored for one Premier League club in the process.

A dream final appearance from a true Premier League icon.

Aguero collects final Premier League medal

Aguero then got his hands on his fifth and final Premier League winners' medal during the post-match celebrations...

