Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The final day of the Premier League season was all about the race for the top four.

Chelsea went into the final day in pole position as they sat third ahead of a trip to Aston Villa. Liverpool also had it in their hands in fourth as they hosted Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Leicester played Tottenham at home hoping that either Chelsea and Liverpool slipped up or they won by a considerable margin.

After such an unpredictable season, it was never going to be straightforward.

In fact, what happened were 90 minutes of twists and turns.

We'll start off at Anfield where Liverpool survived a nervy start against Palace but settled down after Sadio Mane's first half strike 10 minutes before the break. Mane added a second with less than 20 minutes remaining to ensure there was no nervy finish.

Over at the King Power, Jamie Vardy had given Leicester an 18th-minute lead before Harry Kane, who ended up winning the Golden Boot, equalised before half time. But another Vardy penalty put Leicester 2-1 ahead and gave them the best possible chance of finishing in the top four. However, with a little more than 10 minutes remaining, a Kasper Schmeichel own goal forced by Davinson Sanchez made it 2-2.

Leicester needed all three points but Gareth Bale's strike in the final 10 minutes saw them miss out on a top four place on the final day for a second consecutive season. Bale then added another in the final minute of injury time.

It meant that, at Villa Park, Chelsea's still managed to sneak top-four despite a defeat.

Former Chelsea man Bertrand Traore gave the home side the lead, while Anwar El Ghazi penalty doubled their lead with a second half penalty.

However, Ben Chilwell pulled one back in the second half and, despite the loss, the Blues have qualified for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea & Liverpool MAKE IT | Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea | EPL Final Day Match Reaction (The Football Terrace)

Premier League 'Streets Will Never Forget' footballers: 20 quiz questions

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News