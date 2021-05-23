Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says he racially abused by a Wolves fan on Sunday afternoon.

Ferdinand, who was at Molineux for BT Sport for the Premier League clash between Wolves and United, said a supporter was thrown out the stadium for “doing a monkey chant at me”.

The retired defender tweeted: “The last couple weeks, it’s been unreal to see fans back.

“However, to the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me. You need to be dismissed from football & educated.

“Come meet me & I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused!”

Just awful.

Football has continued to fight hard against racism over the course of this season, but it’s clear that even more work needs to be done.

Football supporters have only just returned to stadiums and to hear of incidents of racist abuse is disgusting and hugely disappointing.

Ferdinand said after the game that he had received the following tweet, claiming the person responsible had been arrested by West Midlands Police.

Wolves apologise to Ferdinand

Wolves issued an apology to Ferdinand via Twitter, adding that the supporter responsible would be handed a lifetime ban.

Man Utd seal 2-1 win vs Wolves

Wolves lost their end-of-season match 2-1 against the Red Devils, who face Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Anthony Elanga scored his first senior goal for United in the 13th minute before Nelson Semedo equalised with five minutes remaining of the first half.

However, Juan Mata’s penalty - potentially his final goal of the club - on the stroke of half-time earned all three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

