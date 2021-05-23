West Ham latest news: Tammy Abraham's asking price could be slashed by 25%

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United have received a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea outcast Tammy Abraham.

What is the latest West Ham transfer news?

The Hammers have been mooted with a move for Abraham in recent months and appear to have their sights set on the 23-year-old ahead of the summer window.

Thomas Tuchel's arrival has had a transformative effect on Chelsea but the German has shown little interest in incorporating Abraham into his first-team plans.

Chelsea have since slapped a £40m price-tag on Abraham according to the Daily Telegraph, but now a report from Claret & Hugh suggests as much as 25% could be knocked off that initial asking price.

The report claims Abraham is high on West Ham's list of centre-forward targets and is very much on David Moyes' mind.

Following a number of poor forward recruits at West Ham in recent years, Moyes is reportedly the man who will make the decision on who does and doesn't arrive at the club.

And less than a month after the £40m price-tag was revealed, Claret & Hugh have revealed that the Blues may reduce that figure to somewhere between £30 million and £35 million.

How has Abraham performed in the 2020/21 season?

Frank Lampard's departure represented a significant turning point for Abraham.

The England international was a regular under the former boss, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 16 Premier League games this season prior to his dismissal.

Since Tuchel's arrival, though, Abraham hasn't notched a single goal contribution and found himself in exile at Stamford Bridge.

Despite falling down the pecking order under Tuchel, Abraham still has a respectable return of 12 goals and six assists from 32 games in 2020/21, so it's easy to see why the Irons are eyeing the promising forward with genuine pedigree.

What has Frank Lampard said about Abraham?

Following Chelsea's extravagant 2020 summer spending spree, it was unclear exactly where Abraham fit into the picture as Timo Werner arrived to offer fresh competition at centre-forward.

But the academy graduate wasn't perturbed by the fresh blood and continued to impress Lampard with his ability to stretch the opposition in behind and act as a focal point in the press, per Daily Mail.

"I'm very happy, I've had numerous conversations with Tammy because I have a good relationship with him," said Lampard.

"When we brought in players in attacking areas we brought in players who are versatile in their nature, Timo playing on the left for instance. The qualities Tammy can bring to the team are never lost on me.

"I know what he can bring when he's at his best. In his last two games, today and against Burnley, we saw him at his best.

"He got his goal and he deserves it in terms of stretching teams, taking them long, setting off our press, jumping in.

"Not happy to just jump five yards but get the team up the pitch as the first man off the ball. Those things are very important for me. Sometimes it's about the unseen."

