Sergio Aguero has played his final Premier League match for Manchester City.

However, Pep Guardiola only started the Argentine striker on the bench for the visit of Everton on the final day of the season.

Aguero had to wait until the 65th-minute to come against Everton with City already 3-0 ahead. The 10,000 City fans inside the Etihad gave him an incredible reception.

And Aguero bowed out in style.

Within six minutes, he scored his 183rd Premier League goal for City. Five minutes later, he broke Wayne Rooney's record of the most Premier League goals for one club with his 184th strike.

What a way to go out.

He will leave the club on a free transfer after 10 incredible seasons and it was an emotional afternoon at the Etihad and City lifted the trophy.

After the title celebrations, Pep Guardiola conducted an interview for Sky Sports where he was asked about Aguero.

The ultimate Premier League 2020/21 quiz

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

And the Spaniard couldn't hold back the tears as he attempted to pay tribute to the striker.

It was incredibly moving to see Guardiola struggling to string a sentence together as he spoke about Aguero.

Take a look:

Incredible.

Rumours suggest that Aguero will now be heading to Barcelona on a free transfer. Aguero refused to comment on those rumours after the match but wherever he ends up, they will be getting a world-class striker.

Chelsea & Liverpool MAKE IT | Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea | EPL Final Day Review (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News