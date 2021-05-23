West Ham transfers: Irons want £22m ace who's flourished against them before - The Verdict

West Ham are keen on signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has been a peripheral figure at Anfield this season, making just two starts in the league for Jurgen Klopp's men.

After missing the opening three months of the season due to a knee injury, he has struggled to re-establish himself as a key figure in the Liverpool line-up, and it seems that he could depart Merseyside at the end of the season.

Liverpool are said to be willing to listen to offers for the England international, and they currently value him at around £22m.

West Ham are one club interested in securing his services, as David Moyes looks for alternative options to Jesse Lingard ahead of the 2021/22 season.

So, would Oxlade-Chamberlain be a good signing for the Hammers?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"He's worth the risk.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a wretched time with injuries over the years, and some may have written him off given the number of setbacks he has had to deal with. But I'm not one of them.

"He does not turn 28 until August, which indicates that he could still have plenty of years ahead of him to achieve more in the game.

"Let's not forget, we are talking about a former Premier League, Champions League and three-time FA Cup winner here. That sort of experience could be a big help to West Ham, who look set to compete in Europe next term.

"When at his best, he can drive forwards with the ball into the final third, and he is able to pop up with important goals.

"Of course, he may well pick up more injuries and things could go pear-shaped, but I prefer to look at the positives and think of what he could bring to the team if he does remain fit. A fresh start would do him the world of good, and could kick-start the second half of his career, which has promised so much at times."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst there is no doubting Oxlade-Chamberlain’s talent, West Ham would be taking a major risk by signing him this summer for the fee that has been touted.

“Since joining Liverpool from Arsenal, the midfielder’s game time has been limited due to his horrific luck with injuries.

“In the past two seasons, Oxlade-Chamberlain has missed a total of 24 games due to several different issues and is currently below the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the pecking order at Anfield.

“Instead of making the mistake of signing the former Southampton man, West Ham should instead focus their energy on securing a permanent deal for Jesse Lingard who has been utterly sensational during his loan spell at the London Stadium.”

Jonathan Gorrie

"The Jesse Lingard approach.

"Granted, signing cast-offs from the top six hasn't always been the most successful approach from West Ham but something does appear to be changing.

"Indeed, their recruitment is seemingly getting better and a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain only makes sense.

"After all, this is a man with a lot to prove given his injury record and perhaps a move to West Ham could alight a fire in his belly, just as it did for Lingard.

"A player capable of operating in a number of different positions, having that kind of option in the squad could help West Ham deal with the demands of European football.

"An upwardly mobile club sorting things out behind the scenes, West Ham looks the perfect home for him."

Christy Malyan

"It's just too big a gamble. As things stand West Ham are set to have a Jesse Lingard-shaped hole in their team and while it will always be difficult for them to replace any player who has registered 13 goal involvements in just half a season, it's also pretty clear the Irons can't afford to take chances when it comes to filling the void of a talismanic entity.

"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shown in fits and spurts throughout his career that he can have that level of impact - chiefly a return of three goals and seven assists during the 2017/18 Premier League season - but he's always struggled to do it on a consistent basis. Throw in pretty much constant injury problems throughout his time at Anfield and there's clearly too much risk involved for the Irons.

"When it comes to finding Lingard alternatives, West Ham need a banker - not a roll of the dice."

*Stats correct prior to this weekend's action

