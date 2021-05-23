Rangers, Leeds, Newcastle: Where's best for Jacob Murphy? - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For Newcastle United, Jacob Muprhy's return to form has been one of the stories of their season.

Seemingly out of the picture and - frankly - looking like a waste of £12m, the 26-year-old has played his way into Steve Bruce's side as a new-look right-sided wing-back, featuring in 24 Premier League games so far.

Impressively, according to WhoScored data, the former Norwich City man has averaged 1.6 dribbles per game this season, a figure only bettered by Allan Saint-Maximin, while his 1.2 shots over the same period is the fourth-highest in their squad.

Bruce himself has talked about how he would like to keep Murphy on Tyneside although Football Insider recently claimed Leeds United and Rangers were keen to sign him ahead of next season.

With that in mind and with three big options seemingly on the table for Murphy, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts as to where Murphy should end up.

*All stats correct prior to this weekend's football*

Jonathan Gorrie

Rangers.

While convincing a player, particularly one yet to truly hit his peak, to leave the riches of the Premier League must be difficult, Rangers aren't just any club.

Indeed, back on top in Scotland and gearing up for a return to the Champions League, Steven Gerrard's club could build a period of dominance over the next few years, all while raising Murphy's profile.

Rangers fans won't appreciate the advocation that they could be used as a stepping stone and, even with a move to Ibrox for a couple of years before a potential return to England, Murphy wouldn't be doing that.

If they can land him cheaply given his deal runs out in the summer of 2022 all while strengthening their position in both domestic and European competition before a big sale back across the border, it would be a win-win situation for everybody.

Joshua Cole

“Whilst it is fair to say that Jacob Murphy has yet to live up to the £12m fee that Newcastle splashed on him in 2017, he has illustrated fleeting signs of promise in recent months.

“Re-invigorated by Steve Bruce’s decision to use him as a wing-back, the former Norwich man has started the last seven league games for the Magpies.

“Whereas he is currently guaranteed regular playing time at St James’ Park, a move to Leeds United or Rangers could hinder his development as he may be forced to watch on from the sidelines at these clubs due to their existing options in his position.

“Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that leaving Newcastle at this stage of his career would be a grave error and thus he should instead sign a new deal with the club.’

Christy Malyan

"If I were a young player who backed myself athletically, I would jump at the chance to play for Marcelo Bielsa. It would be naïve to think the Argentine can guarantee you anything in terms of silverware, but if you want a masterclass in playing football the purest way possible, then the Leeds boss is the man to learn from.

"Just look at how many players have improved under him at Leeds. Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford have gone from being Championship mid-tablers to genuine shouts for England's Euro 2020 squad, while Kalvin Phillips has emerged as something of a regular under Gareth Southgate.

"Jacob Murphy isn't too dissimilar in profile to the above. Having emerged as a promising talent at a young age, making his Norwich debut as a teenager, he probably hasn't quite hit the heights many expected of him when he was featuring regularly for England across the youth levels.

"Bielsa is surely the manager with the best chance of finally unlocking that potential, and having featured as both a winger and a wing-back this season, there's plenty of possibilities for how the Leeds boss can best utilise him.

"For me, it's the obvious choice."

