Sergio Aguero received a hero’s send-off following his final Premier League appearance for Manchester City on Sunday.

The Argentine, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest City players of all time, ends his 10-year spell with the English outfit this summer.

Aguero was named among the substitutes for Sunday’s clash against Everton but stole the show after coming off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

The 32-year-old, who is poised to join Barcelona on a free transfer ahead of the 2021-22 season, scored two goals in five minutes to put City 5-0 up.

He broke Wayne Rooney’s record of most goals scored for one Premier League club in the process.

It was a fairytale end to an extraordinary career in the Premier League.

The South American scored 184 Premier League goals in total, putting him fourth on the all-time list behind only Andy Cole (187), Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260).

The most famous of Aguero’s goals was, of course, his unforgettable title-winner for City against QPR on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Martin Tyler gives Aguero his commentary notes

Arguably the most iconic goal of the Premier League era, Martin Tyler’s commentary of that moment is equally as legendary.

Ahead of Aguero’s final Premier League game, Tyler personally gave the City hero his match notes from that game.

Tyler does the 'Aguerooooo!' for one last time

And after City’s title celebrations on Sunday, Sky Sports’ lead commentator did the “Aguerooooo!” for one final time especially for Sergio.

Watch the footage here…

Class? Cringe? Somewhere in the middle?

Mixed reaction from football fans

It received a mixed reaction from football fans on social media…

It certainly would have been better if we could have heard Tyler a little more clearly.

But it was a special moment nonetheless and Aguero appeared to appreciate the gesture.

