Paris Saint-Germain went into their final match of the season praying for a minor miracle.

PSG had won Ligue 1 in eight of the last nine seasons but trailed Lille by one point after 37 matches played each.

PSG had to beat a Brest side battling to survive relegation and hope that Lille fail to beat Angers, who had absolutely nothing to play for.

And when Lille took a ninth-minute lead through Jonathan David, they looked on course to win their first title since 2011.

PSG could have done with a first half goal themselves just to apply a bit of pressure to the league leaders.

And they were given a perfect opportunity to do just that in the 19th-minute.

Angel Di Maria was brought down inside the box and Neymar stood over the ball looking to give his side the lead.

However, when he looked up, he would have seen Brest goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur standing towards the right side of his goal. He was nowhere near the middle of his goalposts and Neymar would surely be able to roll the ball to the left.

However, at the last second Larsonneur jumped into the middle of his goal. It appeared to put Neymar off who did attempt to roll the ball into the empty side of the net but proceeded to stick it wide.

Take a look:

Larsonneur's bizarre tactics appeared to put the Brazilian off - although we certainly wouldn't recommend those sort of tactics for fellow goalkeepers.

The penalty miss could prove costly if Lille do slip up against Angers.

However, if PSG are unable to land their fourth consecutive title, manager Mauricio Pochettino insists it wouldn't be a failure.

"For a team like PSG which is involved in all competitions, not winning is always a big disappointment," he told reporters. "It would be more of a disappointment or frustration than failure. The word failure is very strong."

He added: "You always have to believe in football. It is a principle that we still have. We think that anything can happen but we must already win and be ready if Lille does not win in Angers. We are going there with motivation and the desire to believe in it. We are working in the best possible way for that."

