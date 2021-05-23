Liverpool transfers: Red eye cut-price deal for Serie A star - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool are interested in signing former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, as reported by TuttoJuve.

The Welshman has spent the last two years in Turin playing for Juventus, but has been limited to just 22 top-flight appearances this term.

The Italian giants are reportedly happy to offload Ramsey this summer, and have set their asking price at €20m (£17.3m), although they would be willing to lower this to as little as €12m (£10.4m) in order to get the 30-year-old's hefty wage packet off their books.

Liverpool are said to be keen on Ramsey, and they could be the club to take the 61-cap international off Juventus' hands so that they can bolster their midfield options ahead of next season.

But, is this a smart move? Would Ramsey be a good signing for the Reds in the upcoming transfer window?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Christy Malyan and Jonathan Gorrie give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

Ramsey is not the answer.

"It is understandable that Liverpool may want to bring in another midfielder this year given that Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have all been linked with moves away.

"However, they already have plenty of experience in the middle of the park in Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner. The last thing they need is another player who is close to being past his best, or who may already be at this point.

"The fact that Ramsey has struggled to nail down a starting berth in a Juventus team that's in danger of missing out on the top four in Italy should be a concern for Klopp and co. If Ramsey was still at the top of his game, he would be walking into Juventus' under-performing midfield.

"His injury record since moving to Serie A must also be a worry. He has not had any long-term setbacks, but a series of fitness issues have halted his development.

"Liverpool have had enough injuries to contend with this season - they don't need to be dealing with any more next term. With this in mind, it's best to steer clear of Ramsey this summer."

Joshua Cole

“With Wijnaldum aiming to secure a move away from Liverpool this summer, Jurgen Klopp may need to bolster his options in this position.

“Whilst Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are both fantastic in a defensive sense, it could be argued that the Reds may be able to reach new heights if they sign a player who is capable of scoring goals from midfield.

“Considering that Ramsey has been able to find the back of the net in the Premier League on 40 occasions during his career, he could potentially add a new dimension to Liverpool’s side if they opt to sign him.

“Having provided seven direct goal contributions in Serie A this season in 22 games for Juventus, it may turn out to be one of the bargains of the summer if the Reds are able to secure his services for £10.4m as he knows exactly what it takes to achieve success in the top-flight.”

Christy Malyan

"With Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold leading the way in assists during Liverpool's title-winning 2019/20 campaign, which also saw no midfielder net more than four times in the Premier League, it's pretty clear that goals and creativity aren't really meant to come from the Reds' engine room. Whenever Jurgen Klopp's tried to add that, it hasn't really worked with Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita never surpassing bit-part roles during their time at Anfield.

"That being said, there was a period when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the Reds something a little different in midfield, using his dynamism, energy and goal threat to provide ten Premier League goal involvements during his debut season. Since then, of course, much of his Liverpool spell has been hampered by serious injury problems.

"Aaron Ramsey lacks Oxlade-Chamberlain's speed and power, especially now at the age of 30. But he's always been a particularly dynamic midfielder who can get up and down the pitch at will, while goal involvements were rarely in short supply during his Premier League career. In that sense, he could be another Ox for Liverpool - someone who comes into the midfield, gets forward and supports the front-line.

"It hasn't worked out for Ramsey in Italy but he'd established himself as a real force in the Premier League and if I were Liverpool, I'd be tempted to give him another crack as a different option in midfield."

* All stats correct prior to this weekend's action

