With 10 matches remaining of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Liverpool had very little chance of finishing in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sat eight and were seven points behind Chelsea in fourth.

In March, the German manager said it was ‘almost impossible’ to Liverpool to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“I like to be an optimist, but in the league it is almost impossible to qualify in the competition for the Champions League places that we have,” Klopp said.

“In the worst case it will be next year: no Champions League, maybe Europa League, although that is not guaranteed either.”

However, last season’s champions went into the final day with it all in their hands.

Beat Crystal Palace on the final day at Anfield and, barring a ridiculous goal swing in Leicester’s favour, they would be playing Champions League football next season.

And everything went Liverpool’s way.

They recorded a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, while both top-four rivals Chelsea and Leicester lost to Aston Villa and Leicester respectively.

It meant that after an incredible 10 game unbeaten run, Liverpool rose from eighth to third - their highest league position since January.

Some football fans may have been shocked to see Liverpool finish in third place considering their struggles this season.

Well, one man certainly was - Gary Neville.

Neville was on co-commentary duty at the Etihad Stadium as City beat Everton 5-0 and lifted the Premier League trophy.

And after all the celebrations, Sky Sports looked at the final league table.

And when Neville spotted Liverpool up in third, he couldn’t quite believe it.

“Have they finished third?” Neville asked. “Have they finished third?” he repeated.

“How’s that happened!?” he exclaimed.

However, the former Man Utd full-back turned serious when host David Jones asked him whether he thought it was a good achievement for last season’s champions.

“It is,” Neville admitted. “Honestly, for them to lose Van Dijk and for Liverpool to come back from those six home defeats on the bounce. Wow. To come back like they have, you have to give them real credit.”

Neville is spot on, in truth.

If you asked Liverpool fans if they would be happy with a third place finish at the start of the season, they would have said no.

If you had asked them back in March with them languishing down in eighth, they would have snapped your hand off.

