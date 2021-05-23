UEFA Champions League: Name the winners of every final to date

Manchester City and Chelsea will be vying it to become the winner of the UEFA Champions League later this month as they are set to lock horns in Porto.

Whilst Pep Guardiola's side will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular fixture after winning two major trophies this season, the Blues have a point to prove following their defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup Final last weekend.

Whereas Chelsea have won Europe's biggest prize before, City will be hoping to lift the cup for the first time in their history.

Both clubs will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of football's greatest ever sides by sealing victory in this particular clash.

Since the European Cup was re-branded as the Champions League in 1993, there has been a host of memorable of performances in the final of the competition.

Manchester United secured an incredible last-gap victory over Bayern Munich before the turn of the century whilst Liverpool's comeback in their clash with AC Milan in 2005 was just as dramatic.

Whereas Barcelona's display in the 2011 final was one of the most impressive displays by a club side in modern history, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale netted arguably the greatest goal at this stage of the competition three years ago.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the Champions League by asking you to name every winner of the competition to date.

Will you be able to prove that you are the ultimate football fan by getting every question correct?

Have a go below and then share your scores with fellow supporters!

