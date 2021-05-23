Tottenham transfers: Spurs eye move for 24-year-old Premier League ace - The Verdict

Tottenham could make a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer, as reported by Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old has been United's first-choice shot-stopper in recent months, but was left out of the starting line-up on Tuesday night when the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at Old Trafford.

It now seems that David de Gea may have regained his place as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred option between the sticks, which could mean that Henderson looks for a move away in the upcoming transfer window.

The England international has previously made it clear that he will only remain at the club if he is United's no. 1 next year, and it is now looking increasingly unlikely that he will be guaranteed a starting berth in 2021/22.

This has put potential suitors on high alert, with Chelsea, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund all rumoured to be keen on Henderson.

Tottenham are another club who are reportedly interested in bringing the former Sheffield United man over to the capital in the coming months.

Would Henderson be a good signing for the north London side?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie offer their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Dean Henderson is a high-class operator.

"There is no denying that he had a poor game against Liverpool earlier this month which led to him being dropped by Solskjaer. He fumbled a shot that he should have comfortably saved from Trent Alexander-Arnold, and then his positioning for Mohamed Salah's goal at the end of the game left a lot to be desired.

"Anyone can have one poor match, though. When you look at how he has performed over the whole season, he has done a very impressive job for United.

"According to FbRef, he edges Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in a couple of categories. Henderson has a higher save percentage this season (76.6 to 75%) and has a superior clean sheet percentage (36.4 to 32.4%).

"At 24, Henderson is no spring chicken, but he is 10 years Lloris' junior, and looks to be the ideal long-term replacement for the Frenchman. He deserves a run in the team at a big club, and if that is not going to happen at United, then Tottenham looks to be the perfect place for him to show exactly how good he is."

Christy Malyan

"In all honesty, I think a lot will rest on who Tottenham's next manager is and what style of play they adopt. There's a huge misconception in English football that goalkeepers are basically interchangeable - that really isn't the case. Henderson thrived at Sheffield United, boasting one of the strongest save percentages in the Premier League last season, but the Blades were set up to protect their goal with a back five, meaning Henderson was left to face a series of low-quality chances each game.

"At Manchester United, the challenge is completely different. In contrast, top teams concede much fewer opportunities, but much higher quality ones because there's often oceans of space on the break. I'm not convinced Henderson has shown he's particularly adept at performing in those circumstances just yet.

"So a lot does hinge on who Tottenham's next manager is. It will dictate how open the backline are, how much space there will be behind them, how much Henderson will have to do with his feet, how much he'll need to collect the ball in the air and ultimately the quality, quantity and types of chances he'll need to combat against. Until that matter's resolved, I don't think it's fair to say either way whether he would or wouldn't be a decent signing for the Lilywhites."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst Henderson does unquestionably possess a great deal of talent, it could be argued that Spurs would be wasting money by signing him because they already have Lloris at their disposal.

“Unlikely to move to a club that are unable to guarantee him first-team football, the shot-stopper may find it more beneficial to stay at United who have given him the opportunity to shine in recent months.

“Furthermore, when you consider that Lloris has averaged a slightly better WhoScored match rating in the Premier League compared to Henderson, the Red Devils man may not necessarily be an upgrade on the France international. Lloris' contract may be up in a year's time, but until then he still represents a sturdy pair of hands.

“Instead of splashing the cash on Henderson, Tottenham ought to instead use the funds made available to them to improve their defensive options as a failure to address these issues - the side have conceded 43 league goals - may result in another season of struggle.”

Jonathan Gorrie

"At the moment, no.

"Indeed, Henderson's post-goal shot expected goals rating (which judges how likely a 'keeper is to save a chance based on the quality of it to an attacker) trails way behind Lloris', 0.3 to 4.8, via FbRef.

"That would suggest Lloris has a much stronger ability to keep goals out, even at this stage of his career.

"Clearly, Henderson has time to grow but, at the moment, he'd be a quick downgrade."

* All stats correct prior to this weekend's action

