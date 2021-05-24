Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back in March, Jurgen Klopp admitted that it would be ‘almost impossible’ for Liverpool to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Well, the Reds achieved the ‘almost impossible’ and did just that on the final day of the season.

Liverpool went into their home match against Crystal Palace knowing a win would virtually guarantee a top four finish no matter what Chelsea or Leicester did.

Last season’s champions did their bit by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 thanks to a Sadio Mane brace.

As it turned out, Klopp’s side could have lost the match because both Chelsea and Leicester failed to pick up any points with defeats to Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively.

It meant Liverpool actually finished the season in third.

A perfect day for everyone involved with Liverpool, then.

Well, not everyone.

That’s because Mohamed Salah failed to secure his third consecutive Golden Boot. He went into the final day level with Harry Kane and would have fancied his chances of adding to his tally at home to Palace.

However, he endured a frustrating 90 minutes personally and couldn’t add to his 22 Premier League goals.

Kane did though, scoring the first equaliser for Spurs as he pipped Salah to the Golden Boot. The Spurs striker also picked up the Playmaker Award as he also registered the most assists during the season.

However, if you thought that Salah would begrudge Kane with his individual awards, you’re very much mistaken.

On Sunday evening, Kane posted an image of him with both individual awards. And in his replies popped up a certain Salah.

The Egyptian simply wrote: “Very well deserved! Congratulations!”

Class.

Interestingly, earlier this month, Salah was asked whether he’d trade his Golden Boot for Champions League qualification to which he replied: "100%, with no doubt. To be 4th and have the chance to play Champions League next season, you could even take away two golden boots from me. That would be fine!”

Think Salah only cares about himself? Think again…

