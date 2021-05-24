Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus needed to defy the odds on the final day of Serie A to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Juve had to beat Bologna away from home and hope to leapfrog either AC Milan or Napoli into fourth.

And Andrea Pirlo dropped a huge surprise before kick-off by naming Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

In a game in which the Old Lady had to win, why would Pirlo leave out one of the greatest players of all time?

Well, it didn’t take long for Pirlo’s decision to be vindicated.

After just six minutes, Federico Chiesa gave them the lead before Alvaro Morata and Adrien Rabiot made it 3-0 before half-time.

Morata made it 4-0 in the second half before Riccardo Orsolini pulled one back for Bologna.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute.

But would that win be enough for them to finish in the top four?

Yes, it would be as Napoli could only draw 1-1 at home to Verona, allowing Juve to finish fourth.

Ronaldo finished five goals clear in the race for the Golden Boot as his side qualified for Europe’s elite competition. And he had a message for all the Juventus haters after the match.

He posted on Instagram a photo of him putting his finger to his lips with the caption: "Until the end." He also included an image of the Juve players celebrating in the dressing room.

Will Ronaldo actually be representing Juventus in the Champions League next season, though?

There have been rumours surrounding his future and claims that he’s ‘closer than ever’ to a return to Manchester United.

There will no doubt be plenty of speculation surrounding his future but it seem, at least for now, he’s delighted Juve have qualified for the Champions League.

