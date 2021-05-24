Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eden Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid and complete a shock return to Chelsea, two years after leaving the Premier League club.

This is according to journalist Edu Aguirre, who exclusively revealed the news on El Chiringuito’s TV show late on Sunday night.

Aguirre understands that Hazard, who was heavily criticised by the Spanish press after he was seen laughing with Chelsea players following his side’s Champions League elimination in the semi-finals, wants to end his spell with Los Blancos.

Aguirre added that Hazard believes the potential arrival of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe would leave him out of Madrid’s starting line-up.

Mbappe has one year left to run on his PSG contract and speculation is rife that the France international could complete a big-money move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Spanish media announce Hazard wants Chelsea return

'Mbappe has an agreement with Real Madrid'

Bruno Satin, a player representative in France, recently claimed that Mbappe has an agreement with the Spanish giants.

"My feeling is that he's ready to do it," Satin told Canal+, per Marca, on the possibility of Mbappe leaving the Parc des Princes. "I also have information which says that Mbappe and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid.

"At first, there will be an agreement on the player's part, but there's also a need for Paris Saint-Germain to agree.

"Obviously, the Qatari owners and PSG haven't decided to move Mbappe on and he could, therefore, finish his contract and leave for nothing.”

If Aguirre’s information is correct, Hazard clearly feels threatened about Mbappe’s potential arrival and has decided he’d prefer to continue his career back at Stamford Bridge.

Would Tuchel and Chelsea want Hazard back?

Although Chelsea have reached this season’s Champions League final, there’s no doubt that the Belgium international would be welcomed back with open arms by the club’s supporters.

It’s unclear whether Thomas Tuchel would want Hazard as part of his squad for the 2021-22 campaign. The 30-year-old has suffered two injury-hit seasons in Spain and has only managed to score a hugely disappointing five goals in 43 appearances following his £100 million move in 2019.

However, before the Champions League semi-final clash between Chelsea and Madrid, Tuchel said of Hazard: “He is a top-quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world. So consistent.

“I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player.

“We have many people here who know him well. He was a key player for this club now he plays for Real Madrid.”

Bringing Hazard back to Chelsea this summer, though, might be a deal that ultimately suits all parties.

