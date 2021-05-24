Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2020/21 Premier League season is over.

In what will go down as one of the craziest campaigns in the league's history, Manchester City eased to their fifth Premier League crown.

With the season not starting until September 12, clubs had to deal with a congested fixture list and they attempted to squeeze in their 38 matches before the start of Euro 2020.

It resulted in mad results, plenty of injuries and so much unpredictability.

Throw in the European Super League controversy and you've got yourself a season that fans won't forget - even if they had to watch 90% of the matches on TV.

Despite that, City romped to another title, while the top four was made up of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea once again.

At the other end, newly-promoted Fulham and West Brom went straight back down, while Sheffield United suffered 'second-season syndrome' and came rock bottom.

But how much do you really know about the 2020/21 Premier League season? Well, we've created 20 questions that will really put your knowledge to the test.

The scoring system is based on the final league standings so, whatever score you get, you're assigned a team to determine your performance.

Scoring system

1/20: Sheffield United

2/20: West Brom

3/20: Fulham

4/20: Burnley

5/20: Brighton

6/20: Southampton

7/20: Crystal Palace

8/20: Wolves

9/20: Newcastle

10/20: Aston Villa

11/20: Everton

12/20: Leeds

13/20: Arsenal

14/20: Tottenham

15/20: West Ham

16/20: Leicester

17/20: Chelsea

18/20: Liverpool

19/20: Man Utd

20/20: Man City

The ultimate Premier League 2020/21 quiz

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

