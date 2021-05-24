Premier League quiz: 20 questions on the 2020/21 season
The 2020/21 Premier League season is over.
In what will go down as one of the craziest campaigns in the league's history, Manchester City eased to their fifth Premier League crown.
With the season not starting until September 12, clubs had to deal with a congested fixture list and they attempted to squeeze in their 38 matches before the start of Euro 2020.
It resulted in mad results, plenty of injuries and so much unpredictability.
Throw in the European Super League controversy and you've got yourself a season that fans won't forget - even if they had to watch 90% of the matches on TV.
Despite that, City romped to another title, while the top four was made up of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea once again.
At the other end, newly-promoted Fulham and West Brom went straight back down, while Sheffield United suffered 'second-season syndrome' and came rock bottom.
But how much do you really know about the 2020/21 Premier League season? Well, we've created 20 questions that will really put your knowledge to the test.
The scoring system is based on the final league standings so, whatever score you get, you're assigned a team to determine your performance.
Scoring system
1/20: Sheffield United
2/20: West Brom
3/20: Fulham
4/20: Burnley
5/20: Brighton
6/20: Southampton
7/20: Crystal Palace
8/20: Wolves
9/20: Newcastle
10/20: Aston Villa
11/20: Everton
12/20: Leeds
13/20: Arsenal
14/20: Tottenham
15/20: West Ham
16/20: Leicester
17/20: Chelsea
18/20: Liverpool
19/20: Man Utd
20/20: Man City