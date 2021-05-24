Formula 1: Christian Horner reveals his non-negotiables behind Red Bull's rise to success

Red Bull have become one of the leading forces in Formula 1 over the best part of nearly two decades and a lot of the praise and credit for that must go towards Christian Horner who has been the Team Principal from the very beginning in 2005.

Red Bull bought out an ailing Jaguar team at the end of the 2004 season with the aim of becoming a team that could challenge at the front of the grid rather than run around in the middle of the field.

Indeed, steady progress and building blocks began to be put in place and, for 2009 with new regulation changes, the team became one of the regular fixtures at the front of the grid - something we've seen them maintain ever since.

Of course, Mercedes have enjoyed great dominance since 2014 but Red Bull have clocked up podiums and wins during the spell and, this year, are really looking ready to take the fight to the Silver Arrows to try and get back on the perch that was exclusively theirs between 2010 and 2013 as they secured four Constructors' titles and four Drivers' titles with Sebastian Vettel.

Horner's seen it all from the very beginning, then, which made him a natural guest of interest for the latest edition of the High Performance Podcast.

Non-negotiables

In a fascinating, wide-ranging chat, he revealed his three non-negotiables for success.

In previous podcasts, guests such as Eddie Jones and Mauricio Pochettino have been asked about their three 'non-negotiables' - principles that they will always stand by - and here are Horner's:

"I would say integrity, honesty, and competitiveness. They're probably the three fundamentals."

You can see where Horner is coming from, too. In a sport that runs at 200mph, there's no time for people not to be honest with one another in a bid to generate performance and get that edge over your competitors.

Ultimately, too, you've got to want to win to excel in Formula 1 and that is something Red Bull are looking to do much more of in 2021.

For more incredibly insightful interviews with elite sportsmen, women and entrepreneurs, make sure you subscribe to the High Performance Podcast on Apple Podcasts.

News Now - Sport News