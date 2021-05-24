Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy for the third time in four years last Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side were officially crowned champions a few weeks back after Leicester City defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford.

But despite having nothing to play for in the final game of the 2020/21 season, City turned in a wonderful team display before the title celebrations, beating Everton 5-0.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and wonder-kid Phil Foden had the Citizens 3-0 up after just 53 minutes.

City fans in the stadium and across the world were then treated to something special, as Sergio Aguero appeared off the bench and netted a brace in his final Premier League outing for the club.

It was an emotional day for the blue half of Manchester, with Guardiola tearing up in a post-match interview with Sky Sports when talking about Aguero.

But the title celebrations weren't the best for City's talisman and creator-in-chief De Bruyne, with the Belgian at one point asked to leave the pitch by a member of staff, either for an interview or for a drugs test.

An eagle-eyed fan appears has spotted De Bruyne's response to the matter, with the Belgian appearing to say: "Oh for f**k sake!"

Check out the video:

De Bruyne just wanted to carry on with the celebrations at the Etihad!

Guardiola's team won't be toasting their Premier League triumph for long, though, as their season is far from over.

Next Saturday, the team will do battle with rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final as they bid to win the competition for the very first time in their history.

De Bruyne will be desperate to turn in a match-winning performance against his former team in Porto and after his magical display against Everton, the Belgian looks primed to do just that.

