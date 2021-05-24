Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josh Taylor has set his sights on facing Terence Crawford in his next fight after sensationally defeating Jose Ramirez this weekend.

Taylor (18-0, 13 KO's) became Britain's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era after comfortably beating Ramirez in a thrilling back-and-forth battle on Sunday at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas.

Now unbeaten in 18 as as pro, the victory cements Taylor as the leading super-lightweight in the world after adding Ramirez's WBC and WBO belts to his own WBA Super, IBF and The Ring titles and leaves him with the pick of his opponents as he ponders his next move.

"I'd like to go up to 147 and chase a real, real big fight like Terence Crawford," said Taylor (via BBC Sport).

"I'm not gonna sit and call him out and stuff, I think he's a great fighter, but I just think, two undisputed champions going at it at 147 would be awesome, would be amazing."

"I'm not going to be short of options now, every fight is going to be huge. We'll take it and see what comes my way, we'll just ride the wave."

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

The 30-year-old Prestonpans fighter also revealed that he plans to bring the belts back to Scotland to fight in front of his home fans at either Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road, the home of his beloved football club Hibernian.

"Now is the time to get that fight at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road," he said. "I know Easter Road are going to be up for having me there and they've said it to me a few times.

"But I'd love to fight at Edinburgh Castle. I just think that would be iconic with the castle lit up in the background."

He also paid tribute to his boyhood hero Ken Buchanan, who was the nation's last undisputed world champion, and promised to pay him a visit.

"I did it just like you," he added. "I'll see you when I get home. Much love. He's a legend. You gave me so much inspiration to do it, and I'm just like you. See you soon, champ."

Read more: Gervonta Davis fires warning at Mario Barrios

News Now - Sport News