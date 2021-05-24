Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United enjoyed the perfect ending to their first campaign back in the Premier League as they dismantled West Brom 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Rodrigo and Kalvin Phillips gave Marcelo Bielsa's side a two-goal lead going into half-time.

Patrick Bamford emerged from the bench to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining.

Hal-Robson Kanu pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage-time but it only proved to be a consolation as Leeds ran out easy winners.

That victory meant Leeds finished ninth as they leapfrogged Everton on the final day.

It really was a brilliant season for Leeds and it was all made possible by their manager: Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine has been one of the best managers in England's top tier this campaign.

And Sammy Lee, West Brom's assistant manager, recognised Bielsa's brilliance after their match on Sunday.

The Englishman was spotted asking Bielsa for his coat as the two made their way off the pitch.

That is bizarre. You see it quite often when footballer's swap shirts, but have you ever seen coaches swap jackets before?!

Of course, there is nothing wrong with it and it's good to see two coaches showing respect for each other.

Bielsa expressed his happiness with Leeds' season after the game but conceded that they could have done even better.

"On one side I am very satisfied with what the team achieved, but on the other I feel like we could have added a few more points," he said, per LeedsLive.

"If we divided the competition in two, in the second part we received 15 per cent less of the goals conceded in the first part.

"If we had that security defensively for the whole campaign, we could have added the points I would have liked.

"Anyway, I'm satisfied with what we achieved. It's very difficult to win a game in the PL, very difficult. On the other side, we could have had a few more points."

Bielsa will no doubt be planning to go one better and guide his side to a spot in Europe next season.

