Inter Milan finally got their hands on the Serie A trophy for the first time in 11 years last Sunday.

The Nerrazurri were far and away the best team in Italy throughout the 2020/21 season, finishing top of the pile by 12 points after a 5-1 victory Udinese at San Siro in their final game of the campaign.

Goals from Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Lautaro Martinez, Ivan Perisic and Romelu Lukaku sealed the emphatic victory for Antonio Conte's side.

Lukaku's goal to make it 5-0 in the 71st-minute was his 24th in Serie A action this season and without the Belgian's brilliance up top, Inter would likely not have reigned supreme in Italy.

The powerful striker has well and truly silenced all his critics since joining the Milan-based outfit from Manchester United back in the summer of 2019.

It really has been quite the change in fortune for Lukaku and that all seemed to catch up with him during Inter's title celebrations.

With his winner's medal draped around his neck, Belgium's record goalscorer shed a fair few tears on the pitch after the victory over Udinese and was then consoled by his strike partner Martinez.

Check out the emotional footage for yourself:

Fair play, Rom. It really is incredibly hard not to like the 28-year-old, who is a great role model for the younger generation of footballers.

One man who absolutely adores Lukaku is Conte and before Inter's game against Udinese, the striker explained exactly why that is the case.

"Because I know how to do everything he wants from me," Lukaku said, per Football Italia. "I know how to attack and defend, play inside the box or run into open spaces. And also for my mentality.

"Conte has no fear about hard work, if you play for him, you must be aware you'll have to work hard."

Lukaku and Conte really are a match made in footballing heaven.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

