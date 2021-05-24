Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Monaco Grand Prix has been and gone for another year and it was Max Verstappen who took the victory around the streets of Monte-Carlo.

Charles Leclerc had been in pole position but had to retire before the race could start, leaving the way clear for the Red Bull driver to cruise to victory ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

A weekend to remember for the Dutchman, then, as he moved to the top of the Drivers' standings for the first time in his career and, that said, he kicks off our two winners and two losers for this week...

Winner - Max Verstappen

We have to kick off with Verstappen as one of our winners for the way the title race swung in his favour over the weekend.

Of course, he had a little bit of luck with Charles Leclerc having to pull out of the Grand Prix before it had even begun but Max still needed to convert and that is exactly what he did.

He's clear of Lewis Hamilton by four points in the title race now, then, and will be looking to press on in a couple of weeks in Azerbaijan.

Loser - Lewis Hamilton

On the other side, Hamilton and Mercedes simply had a weekend to forget and it's one they'll need to move on from as quickly as they can.

The Silver Arrows struggled for pace for much of the weekend and Hamilton did in particular, with an early pit-stop call during the race failing to help him climb the standings.

He'll be eager to forget all of what went on with his 14-point lead becoming a four-point deficit over the course of the Grand Prix.

Winner - Sebastian Vettel

A really good weekend for Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel as he scored his first points for his new team with a fifth-place finish.

Qualifying had already gone well for Vettel as he earned eighth on the grid alongside Lewis Hamilton and some good strategy helped him move further up to fifth, where he went rather unchallenged as Pierre Gasly and Hamilton followed in behind.

The German looked pretty happy with the whole weekend - it was his strongest this year - and he'll be hoping that it's going to be a springboard.

Loser - Daniel Ricciardo

The up and down nature of Daniel Ricciardo's season at McLaren continues.

He's had some positive moments but the Monaco Grand Prix weekend was not one of them, as he missed out on the top ten in qualifying and then naturally had to head around in the middle of the pack unable to make any real progress.

Team-mate Lando Norris lapped him on the way to finishing on the podium and the Aussie will want to get to Baku quicker than pretty much anyone else to try and move on.

