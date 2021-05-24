Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE legend Mark Henry has achieved more in his career than most aspiring Superstars could ever dream of.

'The World's Strongest Man' debuted for the company all the way back in 1996, enjoying an almost 25-year association with WWE.

In that time, Henry won a number of titles. A former European and ECW champion, Henry's greatest triumph, however, came at Night of Champions in 2011, where he defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Texas native was acknowledged for his many contributions to WWE when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. For many, this would have been a fitting end to a great career. Not for Mark Henry, though.

Per metro.co.uk, Henry recently admitted that he wanted to have one final match before hanging up his gear for good.

"There’s a lot of kids that didn’t get to see me wrestle. They only saw me on YouTube. It’s been enough time that has passed," explained Henry during an interview for Booker T's podcast earlier this month.

"Also, I quit before I had a last match, before I waved at everybody and said, 'Ok. I had the pink jacket on. I’m sorry I lied to you all that I was leaving and retiring. I own it'.

"But, I did not get that match where you go and pay tribute to the fans and you go and you wrestle somebody that’s up and coming that’s talented and you give them, what we call, the rub.

"I didn’t do that, and I feel guilty. That’s why I’m doing it," said Henry of his plans for an in-ring return.

It is one thing to talk about a comeback, however, it's quite another to actually get back into the sort of shape required to work a match.

Henry, who will turn 50 years old next month, last competed for WWE in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Heading into that match, he was billed at weighing 360 pounds (approximately 25-and-a-half stone).

Proving he is taking his comeback very seriously, Henry revealed in his chat with Booker T that he had already lost a serious amount of weight.

"Listen, I’m going to go out there in really good shape. I’m already 80 pounds lighter than I was when I had my last match.

"I’m going to be in really good shape. It’s going to take a good man to beat me, but it might not take him long," joked Henry.

An image shared by Henry on social media this weekend backs up his words in incredible style. Looking barely recognisable from the last time he appeared in the ring, a slender Henry beamed as he posed for the photo.

Despite his massive transformation, Henry insists his weight loss journey is not over quite yet: "20 pounds to go," he wrote in the caption that accompanied the post.

Social media was immediately taken aback by Henry's new slimline physique, with some of his peers among those to tweet their support.

"Go Mark!! You look amazing," said former WWE personality Renee Pacquette.

"Proud of you," replied current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya.

Co-holder of the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Omos also got in on the action, telling Henry: "Looking good big homie!"

Judging by his recent photo, Henry is more than ready to get back into the squared circle. He has, though, warned fans not to expect a technical classic when he does.

"At 50, don’t expect me to go out there and have a 20 minute, five-star match, just to be honest. I’m telling you that right now," he said.

