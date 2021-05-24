Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is not going to be drawn into a 'war of words' with Red Bull, nor is he going to be involved in playing 'childish' mind games this season.

Both the Drivers' and Constructors' standings have new leaders after the weekend's Monaco Grand Prix with Max Verstappen now leading Hamilton by four points and Red Bull in front of Mercedes by just one point.

Indeed, it was a weekend to forget for Hamilton and his team with him only finishing seventh and Valtteri Bottas having to retire from second thanks to a jammed wheel nut.

Ahead of the weekend's action, the rhetoric between the two camps appeared to ramp up a notch, too, with Hamilton suggesting Verstappen feels he has a lot to still prove in the sport but, of course, since those remarks, the landscape has changed in the championship fight.

It appears as though Lewis isn't interested in mind games for this season, though, with him labelling it as 'childish,' before reflecting further on the weekend's struggles:

"I'm not playing mind games," Hamilton said to the BBC. "They [Red Bull] did a great job this weekend and that's that. There are 17 races to go. I'm not going to get into a war of words. It's childish.

"I don't feel any pain. It is not a great weekend but I am not dwelling on it. There is a lot we could have done better in terms of how we prepared. We've had some good conversations through the weekend but it's not good enough from all of us.

"We don't take it lightly but there is no point getting depressed. We have to look through the data and work out why we are in this position. We will be on calls the next few days and we all want answers."

Certainly, this was one of Mercedes' worst weekends in the modern era, with Hamilton only able to finish seventh on Sunday, but they've always been good at bouncing back and that will be the plan for Baku in a couple of weeks from now.

