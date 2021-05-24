Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In recent years, fans have seen more and more second generation wrestlers appear on our screens, with the likes of The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, Charlotte Flair and Dominik Mysterio, to name a few, following in their parent's footsteps.

The latter, alongside his dad Rey, became the first son and father tag team to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in WWE history. They beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday.

In addition, during a feud between Mysterio and Seth Rollins last year, we saw Rey's daughter Aalyah appear on WWE programming. The 19-year-old didn't compete in the ring but was involved in a love angle with "The Messiah's" former disciple Murphy.

Speaking recently with Alex McCarthy from TalkSPORT, Rey revealed that Aalyah has enjoyed her two stints on TV.

“She enjoyed it very much, even as a little girl when she would appear on TV,” he said.

“We can’t forget the CM Punk Happy Birthday [laughs]. That was incredible. She’s been getting a feel of this business at certain times."

Mysterio went on to mention that his daughter is yet to say to him if she wants to become a WWE Superstar like him and Dominik, but Rey is open to training her if she does.

“She hasn’t asked the question," he said.

"But it’s funny you asked me that because my wife, she asked me a couple of days ago, she goes: ‘what would you say if your daughter came at you and said Dad, I want to become a wrestler?’ I said ‘I would be the first one to train her, just like I did with Dom!’ She said ‘No you wouldn’t’ [laughs]. I would! I would back her up 100 percent.

“She would still have to continue with her school because she wants to be a part of the medical field so she’s working really hard at that right now.

“But it would be a different experience, but I would be supportive 1000 percent. Maybe she already asked mum and she’s testing it with me, right?”

If Aalyah does choose the wrestling business as a future career path, it'll be interesting to see how her journey would go.

