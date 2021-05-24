FIFA 21: TOTW 35 Build-Up: Release Date, Predictions, How to Obtain and More

FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) arrives once more as domestic leagues across Europe draw to a close for the 2020/21 campaign.

While the excitement will inevitably start to build for Euro 2020 starting next month, EA Sports will continue to celebrate some of the best-performing players in some of the major divisions in world football.

There has been no shortage of drama this week, with Lille clinching a memorable Ligue 1 title after pipping Paris Saint-Germain to the post, Atletico Madrid triumphing in La Liga, along with Liverpool and Juventus squeezing back into the Champions League by the skins of their teeth.

Plenty of players produced some stand-out performances last weekend, with players being rewarded with their own iconic black cards with slightly upgraded statistics.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 21 TOTW 35:

Release Date

The release in-game will take place at 6 pm UK time on Wednesday 26th May, with TOTW 34 leaving packs across the game.

Predictions

Here is who we think will make the TOTW 35:

Sergio Aguero (91 OVR)

It seemed an appropriate send-off for Sergio Aguero as he scored two goals in his final game for Manchester City - lifting his fourth Premier League title after the full-time whistle.

After almost 10 years at the football club, the Argentinian striker will be leaving the Etihad for the final time and has created an undeniable legacy at the football club.

Alvaro Morata (85 OVR)

Juventus got themselves over the line with an impressive 4-1 win over Bologna on the final day of the Serie A campaign.

Morata scored twice in a game that I Bianconeri simply had to win, in the hope that Napoli dropped points against Hellas Verona - which they ultimately did.

Lars Stindl (83 OVR)

Playing as an attacking midfielder for Borussia Monchengladbach, Lars Stindl put in a fine showing as his side toppled Werder Bremen 4-2 as the Bundesliga drew its curtains for the final time of the season.

The 32-year-old scored once and provided two assists as Die Fohlen went on to finish a respectable eighth in the league standings.

How to Obtain

These special edition cards can be collected in the usual ways.

You will no doubt be able to find them on the Trade Market, but their value will be slightly more than their standard card, or they can be included in standard or premium packs. However, the percentage rate of getting a TOTW in one of those is very slim.

