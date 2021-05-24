There were so many great goals scored in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani were among the big names that scored incredible goals in England's top tier over the past nine months.

But who scored the best goal of the Premier League campaign?

We've ranked the 10 goals that featured in Match of the Day's goal of the season competition from worst to best.

10. James Maddison | Manchester City vs LEICESTER | September 27, 2020

Maddison cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable effort that arrowed into the top corner.

A similar goal to Maddison. Ings found himself just outside the box, cut inside, and then powered an effort that went into the net via the bar.



8. Bruno Fernandes | MAN UNITED vs Everton | February 6, 2021

Another long range strike. Fernandes produced a nonchalant dummy, got the ball back and then fired the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

7. Mohamed Salah | West Ham vs LIVERPOOL | January 31, 2021

Liverpool scored an exquisite counter-attack goal against West Ham in January. The Egyptian winger produced a brilliant touch to control Andy Robertson's ball and then dinked the ball over the onrushing Lukasz Fabianski.

6. Sebastien Haller | WEST HAM vs Crystal Palace | December 16, 2020

Everyone loves an overhead kick. Haller generated some power in his effort, which lasered past Vicente Guaita.

5. Jesse Lingard | Wolves vs WEST HAM | April 5, 2021

The best solo goal of the season. Lingard picked up the ball well inside his own half and beat multiple Wolves players before finding the net.

4. Edinson Cavani | MAN UNITED vs Fulham | May 18, 2021

Cavani spotted Alphonse Areola off his line and his effort from 40 yards was absolute perfection.

3. Ferran Torres | Newcastle vs MAN CITY | May 14, 2021

Torres scored an exquisite flick as he netted a hat-trick against Newcastle earlier this month. Stunning improvisation.

2. Manuel Lanzini | Tottenham vs WEST HAM | October 18, 2020

Tottenham were beating West Ham 3-0 with eight minutes to go back in October.

David Moyes' side completed a brilliant comeback in the 94th minute thanks to Lanzini's stunning strike.

1. Erik Lamela | Arsenal vs TOTTENHAM | March 14, 2021

Lamela's effort was named goal of the season on Match of the Day and we agree.

The Argentine produced a stunning Rabona which went through the legs of Thomas Partey and into the bottom corner.

