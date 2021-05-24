Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2020/21 Premier League season is officially over.

It's without question the strangest campaign of recent times, one that the majority of football fans will not look back on fondly.

No supporters in stadiums for the majority of the time, endless VAR controversy, it certainly wasn't a classic season.

But we still saw some top-quality football to soften the aforementioned blows, with plenty of the Premier League's finest doing their very best to entertain those watching on at home.

So many performed to a high standard that picking a 2020/21 Team of the Season is a very tough ask.

It's something we're not going to try and attempt today. Instead, we'll be placing that responsibility in the hands of stats-based website, WhoScored.

Their Premier League Team of the Season based solely on various algorithms has now been named and you can check out the XI in full below.

GK | Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) - 7.0

Absolutely no surprise here. The overworked Argentine kept 15 clean sheets in his debut season for Villa and is now recognised as one of the world's best goalkeepers as a result.

RB | Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) - 7.2

Wan-Bissaka's form in 2020/21 has certainly slipped under the radar. The right-back is a top-class defender and he also contributed four assists in his 34 Premier League outings.

CB | Harry Maguire (Manchester United) - 7.0

No Ruben Dias? That's right. Maguire's performances at United are seriously underrated, but it's a surprise to see him in the XI ahead of the City man.

CB | James Tarkowski (Burnley) - 7.0

Yeah, we can't work this one out. Burnley finished 17th in the Premier League and conceded 55 goals along the way. So how Tarkowski has made the cut ahead of Dias is beyond us...

LB | Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - 7.3

At least one City defender makes the XI. Cancelo really came into his own in 2020/21, with his ability to operate as a right-back or a left-back to an elite level proving key for Pep Guadiola's side.

RM | Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) - 7.3

Mohamed Salah, who scored 22 Premier League goals, misses out in favour of Mahrez. The Algerian enjoyed a fine campaign in the English top-flight, of that there's no doubt, but better than Salah's without taking trophies into account? Not for us.

CM | Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 7.7

The 2020/21 season was far from De Bruyne's best at City, but he was still pretty darn good. The Belgian netted six goals and assisted his teammates 12 times, so it's not a shock to see him feature in the XI at the expense 13-goal teammate Ilkay Gundogan.

CM | Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 7.4

No debate here. Fernandes' first full Premier League season was a thing of beauty, the Portuguese contributing to 30 goals (18G, 12A) overall. He's rightly in the running to be named PFA Players' Player of the Year.

LM | Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 7.6

Had Grealish not been injured, he would have walked into every single 'Team of the Season'. Villa's talisman was electric whenever he took to the pitch in 2020/21 and while Heung-min Son may have been more prolific front of goal, Grealish deserves his place in the XI.

ST | Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 7.8

The surprise here is that Kane's overall rating is only 7.8. Spurs' talisman scored the most goals (23) and contributed the most assists (14) in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, which should warrant a rating over 8.0 at the very least, right?

ST | Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 7.2

A debut season to remember. Watkins took to the English top-flight like a duck to water, netting 14 goals in total. Yes, Patrick Bamford (17), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (16) and Jamie Vardy (15) scored more, but Watkins' performances leading the line for Villa certainly merit a place in the XI.

