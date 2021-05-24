Earlier this year, footage of Arsenal emerging for the second half of a match to the sound of WWE legend Kurt Angle's famous 'You Suck' theme song went viral on social media.

On that January evening, The Gunners were up against Crystal Palace and had just put in one of their most uninspired first half performances of the season. Lacking any sort of real creativity in a match they would have expected to win, Arsenal trudged in with the score goalless and barely a meaningful attempt registered.

Put simply, Mikel Arteta's men did suck - and the choice of audio over the stadium speakers at the interval was entirely justified.

Unfortunately, the use of one of WWE's most iconic theme songs did nothing to change the pattern of that game. The match ended 0-0 in front of an empty Emirates Stadium, marking one occasion on which Arsenal fans were probably glad they did not have to witness the action live.

In a nod to that famous moment, the Arsenal DJ decided to once again go down the WWE route during Sunday's final match of the season against Brighton.

As against Palace, the first 45 minutes failed to produce a goal. However, soon after John Cena's 'The Time Is Now' entrance music was played prior to the start of the second half, things really began to look up for the home side.

Just four minutes after the song finished, Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock for Arteta's side. The Ivorian neatly controlled a low ball into the Brighton box from Calum Chambers before firing home to give Arsenal a deserved lead.

The game was effectively over as a contest just 14 minutes later, when Pepe doubled his tally for the afternoon with a sharp left-foot finish.

The 10,000 fans allowed into the Emirates were pleased to see a 2-0 victory to round off the season for their side - Arsenal's fifth in as many Premier League games.

However, there is no getting away from the problems facing the club. An eighth-placed finish means that Arsenal will not be in European action next season. A big summer faces the club's hierarchy.

Heading into next season, though, it will be interesting to see if any more WWE entrance themes are used to motivate the team next season. We've now had Kurt Angle and John Cena. The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Ultimate Warrior all have pretty iconic tunes that could make an appearance.

We'll be listening out when the new campaign gets underway in late August.

News Now - Sport News