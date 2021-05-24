Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos will miss this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

The Real Madrid captain has struggled with injuries throughout the 2020/21 season and that has resulted in him not being named in Luis Enrique's latest squad.

It's the first time Ramos - who has 180 caps to his name for Spain - has missed a major international tournament since Euro 2004.

But despite the 35-year-old's omission, La Roja's squad for this summer's blockbuster footballing event is pretty strong.

Manchester City Aymeric Laporte has made the cut, with the centre-back recently switching international allegiance.

Wolves' flying winger Adama Traore will also be part of his country's plans for Euro 2020, along with Barcelona's teenage sensation, Pedri.

Take a look at Spain's squad in full:

That's a pretty impressive list of players, although the decision to take City's Eric Garcia over Ramos is a bit of a puzzling one.

There actually isn't a single Real Madrid player in the entire squad, which is slightly surprising given Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez's fairly decent finishes to the 2020/21 season.

It's certainly not a Spain squad at the level of the one we saw at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, but there's lots of talent there for sure.

The likes of Marcos Llorente, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo have all upped their game in 2020/21 and they're surrounded by some experienced, world-class players.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

