Sky Brown: Team GB candidate wins silver in Iowa ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sky Brown has returned to competitive skateboarding for the first time since a near-fatal accident a year ago left her needing surgery on her skull, hand and wrist.

The 12-year-old skating sensation suffered life-threatening injuries during training in June 2020. Her miraculous comeback sees her competing for a chance to make history as Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian at the Tokyo Games this year.

Brown took part in an Olympic qualifier in Iowa at the weekend, where she finished second behind Japan's Sakura Yosozumi in the Dew Tour women's park event. Her efforts put her one step closer to securing her spot on the Team GB squad in Tokyo this summer.

The youngster is certainly excited about the idea of representing her country in Japan, but overall, she is just enjoying being back on the ramps.

"I definitely want to do both my 5s (540 tricks) in the Olympics and maybe get on the podium, but really I'm just having fun skateboarding," Brown said after her silver medal performance on Sunday. "I'm always wonderfully surprised to see where it takes me. So, I'm not too stressed about the Olympics. I just want to see what happens and enjoy the journey."

Should Brown earn her call up to Team GB this summer, she will be the only female skater representing Great Britain when skateboarding makes its debut at the Games. The 12-year-old, now residing in California, is more than equipped to be part of Olympic history. She has been competing at senior level since she was 10, making her the youngest professional skateboarder in the world.

Tony Hawk is an admirer of Brown and admitted that she has "incredible potential" moving forward in her career, before going on to say: "She could definitely be one of the best female skaters ever, if not one of the best, well-rounded skaters ever, regardless of gender."

Brown is also a keen surfer and has set her sights on doubling up her trade at the Olympics and representing her country in the water as well as on the park.

News Now - Sport News