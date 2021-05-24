Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amidst constant legal battles and doubts about who his next fight will be, Tyson Fury has been seen unwinding in Miami with his wife and kids.

Fury was, of course, set to fight Anthony Joshua in August in a eagerly anticipated contest, one of the biggest in British boxing history.

It looks like that clash will have to wait, however, after a US judge ruled that Deontay Wilder has the right to a trilogy fight which must happen later this year.

To relax from all of the uncertainty, Fury and his pregnant wife Paris were spotted Stateside with their children as they visited Sweet Factory for ice cream.

This wasn't just your ordinary family stroll, though, as the Fury's also took a tour of the Versace mansion. Fancy!

It's no surprise that someone like Fury would visit such a luxurious place, with his own wealth on show for the world to see.

The Gypsy King has come a long way from his humble beginnings, with a net worth said to be around £40 million, which will only increase regardless of who he takes on this summer.

Sporting his own Versace shirt, WBC cap and silver cross around his neck, Fury was also wearing his dazzling watch which caught the eye.

His Richard Mille RM011 gold timepiece is valued at an unbelievable £280,000, which is now just pocket-change for the heavyweight champion.

It certainly rivals the likes we have seen from UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who have both recently flashed their own luxury watches in what now seems a show of dominance in the fighting world.

Of course, once his break is over, all eyes will be on the summer with Fury aiming to topple Wilder once again.

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location Stats And More

Earlier this week, Fury called Wilder a 'joke' on Instagram after The Bronze Bomber reportedly demanded £14 million in compensation to walk away, which now seems the only realistic way the bout with AJ can go ahead as scheduled.

Fury wrote: "What a joke @bronzebomber has become asked for 20 million to move over #joker looks like I have to crack his skull again!"

These claims have, however, been denied by Wilder's trainer Malik Scott, who is adamant his client isn't motivated by money and is determined to go ahead with the fight.

Scott posted: "Wilder declined and had no interest in step-aside money. Y’all dealing with a whole different type motherf**** over here.

"He want the blood, not that step-aside money. ‘Retribution is upon us’.”

It seems the feeling is mutual with Fury's camp, who also have no intention of any financial settlement. His promoter Bob Arum has even reserved the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for July 24 and told ESPN: "We're not paying Wilder to step aside.

"It's better to get rid of him. We can make Fury vs AJ for November or December."

Despite Eddie Hearn's best efforts at making the Joshua fight happen, talks are underway between AJ's team and his mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

