Tottenham transfer rumours: Spurs happy to sell 37-cap international who shone under Pochettino

Tottenham are ready to sell attacking midfielder Dele Alli this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Dele Alli?

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away in the last two transfer windows, as PSG have shown interest in the forward. However, Daniel Levy wanted the French giants to pay a £3m loan fee in January, and the deal fell through.

The Spurs chairman is ready to listen to offers for Alli once more this summer. Alli's contract at Tottenham is set to expire in 2024.

Why has Alli been playing regularly recently?

With Spurs supposedly planning to offload Alli, it does seem strange that he has been featuring so often lately, rather than interim boss Ryan Mason handing game time to someone who has a long-term future at the club.

There do appear to be a couple of valid reasons for this, though. Firstly, Alli has shown signs of returning to form, as he registered his first league assist of the season against Leeds earlier this month.

Furthermore, by playing Alli from the start in five consecutive matches, it has provided a timely reminder of his qualities, which may be able to tempt a potential suitor into buying him in the coming months.

Has Alli given any indications that he wants to leave?

He has not given any clear indications, but he did post on Twitter on Sunday evening that he had experienced "some incredibly low moments" over the past year, suggesting that he is far from happy with how the season has panned out.

The 37-cap international was also involved in a lengthy embrace with Harry Kane and Gareth Bale after the final whistle of Tottenham's 4-2 win over Leicester. This could be interpreted as him bidding farewell to the attacking pair who are both linked with moves away this summer, or it could also mean that Alli himself is ready to leave Spurs in the next transfer window as well.

Could Alli departing be the final nail in the coffin of Pochettino's legacy?

It certainly could.

During his five-year stay in north London, Mauricio Pochettino built a Tottenham side who were easy on the eye, and they were regularly competing in the latter stages of major competitions - most notably making the Champions League final in 2019.

Yet over the years, key players have exited the club one by one. Even when Pochettino was still at Spurs, Kyle Walker, Mousa Dembele and Kieran Trippier all left for pastures new.

Since Pochettino was sacked, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen have also gone, and this summer could see several others depart.

Kane wants to move elsewhere, and even Son Heung-min is reportedly considering his future. Now, Alli could be on his way. Having arrived at Tottenham as a teenager, Alli burst onto the scene under Pochettino, and it looked as though the world was his oyster.

His form has fallen away alarmingly in the last two years, though, and now he may need to switch clubs to resurrect his career.

If Alli does leave Spurs alongside Kane and Son this summer, it would mark the end of an era, as the squad who took the team to the brink of glory would have been completely torn apart, leaving the club's next manager to pick up the pieces and start his own legacy with a completely different set of players.

