Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours: Hoops closing in on sealing deal for Andy Lonergan

Although the transfer window isn't set to officially open until next month, Queens Park Rangers have already bolstered their squad this summer by sealing permanent deals for Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs.

Meanwhile, the likes of Geoff Cameron and Joe Lumley have moved on to pastures new whilst forward Paul Smyth is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Lumley's departure has left QPR with a conundrum as Warburton would have been hoping to keep him at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as a back-up option for Seny Dieng.

However, with the goalkeeper deciding to swap the Hoops for Middlesbrough earlier this month, the Hoops may now need to bolster their options in this particular position in the coming months.

Therefore, it is hardly a shock that QPR have been linked with a move for a shot-stopper who possesses a wealth of experience at Championship level.

According to page 59 of the print edition of The Sun on Sunday, the Hoops are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for West Bromwich Albion keeper Andy Lonergan.

The 37-year-old has yet to be offered a new deal by the Baggies and thus will become a free-agent when his contract expires in June.

After only featuring on one occasion for Stoke during the first-half of the 2020/21 campaign, Lonergan joined West Brom in the January transfer window.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Sam Johnstone, the keeper failed to make an appearance for the Baggies who are set to return to the Championship in August following their relegation from the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Lonergan is able to make a positive impression for QPR next season.

Having played 335 games at Championship level during his career, the former Liverpool man knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division and thus Warburton will be able to trust him to deliver the goods when called upon.

However, if Lonergan wants to play regular first-team football, he may have to think twice about joining the Hoops as Dieng is currently Warburton's first-choice shot-stopper having played 42 league games for the club in the previous campaign.

Lonergan's arrival could result in QPR loaning out teenage keeper Joe Walsh this summer in order to provide him with the opportunity to make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring regularly for a lower league side.

