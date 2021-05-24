Man Utd transfer news: Villarreal star would consider transfer amid Premier League rumours

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United target Samuel Chukwueze would "definitely consider" a transfer away from Villarreal this summer.

What's the latest news involving Samuel Chukwueze?

Based on reports from CaughtOffside, United remain interested in the 22-year-old who is open to a move to a bigger club at the end of the season.

According to reports from Spanish outlet La Razon, United are one of many Premier League clubs willing to bid for Chukwueze who has a release clause of €80m (£68m).

Which other Premier League clubs are interested in Chukwueze?

La Razon also stated that Real Madrid were willing to battle a host of Premier League clubs for the winger's signature. The English outfits interested are reportedly United, Liverpool, Leicester, Everton, Wolves and Chelsea.

Who is Chukwueze similar to?

In an interview with Goal in 2019, Chukwueze revealed his admiration for Dutch winger Arjen Robben who is similarly left-footed and likes to cut in front right to left. Staff at Villarreal also compared him to the Dutchman.

Chukwueze told Goal, "He's (Robben) the king to me. He's the perfect player. I watch so many YouTube clips of him and there are so many things I can learn from watching him.

"On the way to games even now I will stick on clips of Robben and watch his goals, his dribbling. He's my inspiration, one of the greatest."

In the 2020/21 campaign, the 22-year-old has scored five goals and created eight assists according to Transfermarkt. He has made 40 appearances this season and 39 of them have come from the right flank - a position United are reportedly keen to strengthen.

Would he be the right fit for United?

While not as big a name as Sancho, Chukwueze may fit the criteria given their apparent desire to strengthen on the right-hand side of the attack. He is a young, pacey winger with an eye for goal and also a creative side to his game with 13 goal contributions this term.

There is a lack of depth at right-wing for United, and links to Sancho and Chukwueze suggest that they are looking at addressing the position this summer.

Rather awkwardly, the Nigerian international could prevent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from winning his first trophy as Man United manager when the pair meet in the Europa League final.

The occasion will give Solskjaer a closer view of Chukwueze and he can assess whether the winger would be an upgrade on the likes of Dan James and Anthony Martial.

